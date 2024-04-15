Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.2% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 49,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,041,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,728 shares of company stock worth $19,479,753. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $504.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.91.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $6.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $459.22. The company had a trading volume of 967,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,225. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $357.85 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $428.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

