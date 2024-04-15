PotCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $90.99 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 15th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $90.99 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00123243 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009374 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011531 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001521 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

