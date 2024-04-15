Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $124.64 Million

Request (REQ) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Request has a total market cap of $124.64 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Request has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00010613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00010881 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001315 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,251.02 or 1.00176927 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00010990 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011586 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.13013673 USD and is up 7.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $4,448,408.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.