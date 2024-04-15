Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $273.70 and last traded at $274.85. Approximately 955,120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 5,650,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $279.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $87.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.73.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total transaction of $16,082,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,659,063. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total transaction of $16,082,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,659,063. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $2,673,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,017,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,017 shares of company stock valued at $52,068,877. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

