Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Up 1%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.71. 43,086,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 98,912,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKLA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nikola in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Nikola in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Nikola alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NKLA

Nikola Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $868.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $51,110.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nikola by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,242,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,112 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Nikola by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,369,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 75,880 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Nikola by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,260,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 160,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nikola by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,706,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,085,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,613,000. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.