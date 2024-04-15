CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.30 and last traded at $59.75. Approximately 469,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,847,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.01 and its 200-day moving average is $63.21.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,338,182.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,677 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after buying an additional 1,848,437 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,360,000 after buying an additional 1,372,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after buying an additional 1,092,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,410,000 after purchasing an additional 880,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

