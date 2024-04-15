JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rose 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $187.46 and last traded at $184.22. Approximately 6,033,866 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 9,197,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.79.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.92. The company has a market capitalization of $524.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

