Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $120.22 and last traded at $120.23. 4,252,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 18,199,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.87 and its 200-day moving average is $106.12. The firm has a market cap of $475.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

