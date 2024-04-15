SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Down 4.6%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.18. 9,470,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 55,307,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Stock Down 8.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.75 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 1,955.68% and a negative net margin of 188.57%. The company’s revenue was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 31,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $192,523.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,137,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,918,012.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 31,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $192,523.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,137,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,918,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 530,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 410,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,723. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 221.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 982,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 676,799 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the third quarter valued at about $457,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,166,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 45.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.