Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Down 4.5%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75. 39,960 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 700,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get Alector alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALEC

Alector Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.31. Alector had a negative net margin of 134.34% and a negative return on equity of 77.15%. The company had revenue of $15.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alector

In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 18,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $130,352.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,842,629.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 18,837 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $130,352.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,842,629.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary Romano sold 6,001 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $41,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,485.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,554 shares of company stock valued at $211,434. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 138,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 26,856 shares during the period. Euclidean Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,307,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after buying an additional 326,964 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 778,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after buying an additional 195,411 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 62,155 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 14,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.