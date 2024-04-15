Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Trading Down 4.6%

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.45 and last traded at $15.54. 311,805 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,090,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.71.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.85). Viasat had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 303.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 11,033.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

