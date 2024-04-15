Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 3,118 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 117% compared to the average daily volume of 1,436 put options.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 35,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of MJ stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $3.72. 2,861,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,468,478. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40. Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $4.70.

Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund tracks an index of global firms engaged in the legal cultivation, production, marketing or distribution of cannabis, cannabinoids or tobacco products. The portfolio is weighted by market cap or equally based on a proprietary system.

