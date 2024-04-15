Investors Buy Large Volume of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:IYR)

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 31,801 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 40% compared to the average daily volume of 22,761 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 742.0% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of IYR stock traded down $1.72 on Monday, hitting $83.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,375,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,730,522. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.28. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.97. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $92.85.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

