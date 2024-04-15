Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Senior Officer Gernot Wober Sells 107,500 Shares

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Gernot Wober sold 107,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total value of C$105,350.00.

Shares of CVE DSV traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$1.33. 392,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,627. Discovery Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.87 and a twelve month high of C$2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 18.89, a current ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of C$467.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.33.

Separately, Eight Capital dropped their target price on Discovery Silver from C$3.30 to C$2.65 in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

