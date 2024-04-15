QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Position Increased by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,016 shares during the period. QuidelOrtho comprises 2.5% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,606,000 after acquiring an additional 551,524 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter valued at $44,749,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 737,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,859,000 after purchasing an additional 505,050 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 4,035.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 451,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,981,000 after purchasing an additional 440,624 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 954,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,344,000 after purchasing an additional 392,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Joseph M. Busky purchased 2,150 shares of QuidelOrtho stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.35 per share, with a total value of $99,652.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,652.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QDEL

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.75 and a beta of 0.11. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1-year low of $41.36 and a 1-year high of $95.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.80.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $742.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.91 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. QuidelOrtho’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.