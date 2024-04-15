Oak Family Advisors LLC Has $6.87 Million Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Oak Family Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,764 shares during the quarter. Molson Coors Beverage makes up approximately 2.9% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molson Coors Beverage

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $167,285.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,679.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TAP traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.90. The company had a trading volume of 974,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $55.67 and a one year high of $70.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.18.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

