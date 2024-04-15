Oak Family Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Oak Family Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,429 shares during the period. AstraZeneca makes up approximately 3.7% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $8,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,923,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,203,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.82.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

