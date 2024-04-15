Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 0.6% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $277.56. 431,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $221.31 and a 12 month high of $288.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.98.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

