Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

EFV traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $53.23. 2,180,139 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.07. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

