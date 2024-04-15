Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,703 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 236,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 251,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 66,346 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 42,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,800,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.34. 18,328,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,609,939. The company has a market cap of $118.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.73.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

