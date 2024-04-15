Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Has $9.52 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.96. The company had a trading volume of 18,199,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,106,041. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.91 and its 200-day moving average is $73.93. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

