Tnf LLC Acquires 228 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Tnf LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,219,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,162,127. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.53.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

