Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 1,758 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises 1.7% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,717,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,451,000 after acquiring an additional 150,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,668,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,144,000 after purchasing an additional 255,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,322,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,280,000 after acquiring an additional 127,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.29.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total value of $4,752,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 839,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,886,115.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,667 shares of company stock worth $77,205,950 in the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of CRWD traded down $8.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $300.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,178. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $319.83 and its 200 day moving average is $260.60. The firm has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a PE ratio of 854.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.