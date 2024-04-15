Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $13.78 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises 3.0% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $13,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.10.

NYSE:PNC traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,719. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

