Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Position Increased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 265.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,735 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded down $0.89 on Monday, reaching $205.45. 554,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,372. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.85 and its 200-day moving average is $166.06. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $123.41 and a one year high of $211.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.93.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.08 per share. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total transaction of $514,536.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,089.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total value of $514,536.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,089.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,675 shares of company stock worth $11,311,096 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.95.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

