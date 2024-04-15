Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,728 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 417.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 593.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.01, for a total transaction of $3,130,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,010,591.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,924. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Align Technology stock traded down $9.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $305.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,755. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $311.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $956.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Align Technology from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.91.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

