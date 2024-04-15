Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 9,270 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,270 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in PayPal by 4,514.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 146.5% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,709,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,868,035. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.79. The company has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $77.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

