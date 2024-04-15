Citigroup Boosts Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $225.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $202.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Progressive from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.31.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $206.34. 1,847,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,208. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.13. Progressive has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $212.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,821,329.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,629 shares of company stock worth $8,348,176 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

