JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $161.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $161.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.08.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,185. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.42. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $222.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

