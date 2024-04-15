Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $989,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,396,000 after buying an additional 650,918 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $10.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $400.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,482,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,390. The stock has a market cap of $129.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.03. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $419.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $3.01. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.05.

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

