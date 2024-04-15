Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 116.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $206.90. 1,328,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,864,205. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MPC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

