Warner Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Warner Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $10.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $762.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,097. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $367.35 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $761.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $654.08.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,785 shares of company stock valued at $86,537,034. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.