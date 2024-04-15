Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Sippican Capital Advisors’ 7th Largest Position

Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 2.1% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $728.05.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $754.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,203. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $761.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $654.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $367.35 and a 1 year high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total value of $34,854,422.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,488,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,177,109,911.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 133,785 shares of company stock worth $86,537,034 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

