BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CALY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,576. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.13.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1336 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,146,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,424,000.

