Pensana Plc (LON:PRE) Insider Tim George Acquires 21,034 Shares

Pensana Plc (LON:PRE – Get Free Report) insider Tim George purchased 21,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £5,048.16 ($6,389.27).

Tim George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Tim George purchased 19,461 shares of Pensana stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £5,059.86 ($6,404.08).

Pensana Price Performance

Shares of PRE traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 21.60 ($0.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,711. Pensana Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 14.50 ($0.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 38 ($0.48). The stock has a market cap of £61.60 million, a PE ratio of -2,510.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 28.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 26.91.

About Pensana

Pensana Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Angola. The company primarily explores for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) deposits. Its flagship assets are the Saltend rare earth project located in the United Kingdom and the Longonjo NdPr project located in Angola. The company was formerly known as Pensana Rare Earths Plc and changed its name to Pensana Plc in February 2021.

