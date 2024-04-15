Insider Selling: A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Sells 52,599 Shares of Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Lorimer sold 52,599 shares of A.G. BARR stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.21), for a total transaction of £299,814.30 ($379,463.74).

Stuart Lorimer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Stuart Lorimer sold 8,352 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.39), for a total transaction of £48,775.68 ($61,733.55).

On Wednesday, February 7th, Stuart Lorimer purchased 27 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 542 ($6.86) per share, for a total transaction of £146.34 ($185.22).

A.G. BARR Price Performance

BAG stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 566 ($7.16). 88,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,685. The company has a market cap of £633.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1,658.82, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.34. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 446 ($5.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 591.75 ($7.49). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 543.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 521.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.09.

A.G. BARR Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.40 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $2.65. A.G. BARR’s payout ratio is currently 4,411.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of A.G. BARR to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 522 ($6.61) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

About A.G. BARR

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, oat drinks, boost drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

