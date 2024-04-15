Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Invests $204,000 in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RDVI. Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 342,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after buying an additional 154,550 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,834,000. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 479,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after buying an additional 78,966 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 244,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 76,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,438,000.

BATS:RDVI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.56. The stock had a trading volume of 194,749 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $907.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.37.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

