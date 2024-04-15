Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Invests $208,000 in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALLY. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Natixis bought a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 337.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,169,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.62.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.13%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.59.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

