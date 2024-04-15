Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $586,000 Stock Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 293.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 24,889 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 748.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Down 2.1 %

SSO stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,991,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,952. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $77.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.82.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.