Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Bought by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,217,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,322,000 after buying an additional 1,233,027 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,629,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,288,000 after acquiring an additional 34,999 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,291,000 after acquiring an additional 399,554 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 69.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,276,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,873 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:COWZ traded down $0.90 on Monday, reaching $56.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,129,869 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average of $51.99.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

