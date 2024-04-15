Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,565,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,942 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,176,000 after buying an additional 23,726,348 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,885,000 after buying an additional 1,559,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,937,000 after buying an additional 205,013 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.85. 1,374,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,739. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $62.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.20.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

