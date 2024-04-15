Sentry Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 83.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $13.20 on Monday, reaching $543.96. 451,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,270. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.36 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The company has a market cap of $82.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $569.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $532.40.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,587,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $601.00.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

