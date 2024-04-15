Sentry Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 83.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys Price Performance
Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $13.20 on Monday, reaching $543.96. 451,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,270. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.36 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The company has a market cap of $82.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $569.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $532.40.
Insider Activity at Synopsys
In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,587,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $601.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on SNPS
Synopsys Company Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Synopsys
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.