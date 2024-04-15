Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,464 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,037 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,464 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $679,775,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 433.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,128,587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $394,775,000 after buying an additional 3,354,677 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on NKE shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.16. 6,753,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,498,687. The firm has a market cap of $140.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.47. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

