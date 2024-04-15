Sippican Capital Advisors Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 118,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,794,000 after purchasing an additional 62,891 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $2.20 on Monday, hitting $160.29. 802,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,044,169. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.37 and its 200 day moving average is $134.25. The stock has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

