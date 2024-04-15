FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV) Shares Bought by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November makes up 2.2% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. owned 0.58% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:FNOV traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.28. 15,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $423.74 million, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.08.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

