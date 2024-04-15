Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 1,737 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF comprises 1.4% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 901.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 904.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 900.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of XLG traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,234. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.81 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.