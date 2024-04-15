Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 96.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth $248,250,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $71,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,986 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $71,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,986 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,099,875.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,000 shares of company stock worth $7,188,790 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.96.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.13. 6,626,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,296,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of -64.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.50. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

