Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 83,728 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,059,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 83,728 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.64% of Motorola Solutions worth $331,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $342.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,504. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.64 and a 12-month high of $355.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $337.97 and a 200 day moving average of $317.82.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

