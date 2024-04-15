Sippican Capital Advisors Grows Holdings in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) by 93.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,115 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Alerus Financial were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,601,000 after purchasing an additional 350,976 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Alerus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 175,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 50,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 43,073 shares during the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alerus Financial stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.03. The stock had a trading volume of 17,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,921. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.42. Alerus Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $25.85. The company has a market capitalization of $395.39 million, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Alerus Financial had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $46.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alerus Financial Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 133.34%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

