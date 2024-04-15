Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 57,472 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,579,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,472 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $302,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after buying an additional 591,368 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,794,000 after purchasing an additional 137,604 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLD stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $218.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,560,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,725,161. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.37. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

